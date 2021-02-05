Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 36,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.73. 416,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,448,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

