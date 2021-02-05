Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 51.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 43.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 69,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.