Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 500,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $860.88. 638,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,340,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $776.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $816.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

