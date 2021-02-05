Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. The Greenbrier Companies accounts for 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.43% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $291,760. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

