Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 3,248 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. 9,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

