Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 4,623 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.39. 128,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

