Royal Fund Management LLC Takes $4.10 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 268,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. 97,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

