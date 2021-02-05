Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.91.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.