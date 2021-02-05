Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 653 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $290.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

