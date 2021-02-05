Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 7,447 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

