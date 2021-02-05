Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,737,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $489.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total value of $881,681.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,044 shares of company stock worth $15,328,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

