Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist dropped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

