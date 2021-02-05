Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $59.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

