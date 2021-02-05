Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.06 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB opened at $141.00 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

