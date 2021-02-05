Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

CMS stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

