Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.52.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

