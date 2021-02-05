Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 561.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 157,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NYSE ETR opened at $96.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

