Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.85 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.00.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $372.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

