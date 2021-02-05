Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

YNDX stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.