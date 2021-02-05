Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

