Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,646 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group downgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

