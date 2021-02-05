Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after buying an additional 3,292,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $47,491,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAC. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

