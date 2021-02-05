Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $24,771,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of EXAS opened at $142.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.