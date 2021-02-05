Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $87,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of MXIM opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

