Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,734,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

