Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 276,378 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.89 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

