Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,166 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

ARE opened at $171.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

