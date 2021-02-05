Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,676 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Ventas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

