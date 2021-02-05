Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,733 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $205,127.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,496.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $43.03 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

