Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 39,109 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $124,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $180.23 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

