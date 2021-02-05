Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,026 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 194,119 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

