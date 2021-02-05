Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,158 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,869.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

