Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 847 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $137,600,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $176.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.66. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.39.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

