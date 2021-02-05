Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 976 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $220.84 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $226.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,461,597.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,412 shares of company stock worth $16,633,232 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

