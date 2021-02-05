Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $7.21 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,547 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $22,886,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Fortinet by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $157.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.