Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

