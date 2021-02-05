Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 297,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock opened at $384.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.46. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.