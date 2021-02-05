Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.59

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 8242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

ROYMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

