Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $427.70

Shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 427.70 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 423.70 ($5.54), with a volume of 331037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413.20 ($5.40).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 369.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 271.28. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.86.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

