Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.64

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 138587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

