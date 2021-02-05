RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.89 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $38,291.48 or 1.01603496 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and $81,147.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002952 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 572 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

