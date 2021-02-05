RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €41.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €41.80 ($49.18) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.78 ($47.98).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

