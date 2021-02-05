Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Up 15.4%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price shot up 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.81. 519,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 579,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

