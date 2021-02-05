Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Tops $10.45 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Ruff has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.33 or 0.01319781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.47 or 0.07134974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00061071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006459 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

