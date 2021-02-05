Rurelec (LON:RUR) Shares Up 2.4%

Rurelec PLC (LON:RUR) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 3,228,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,914,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.85.

About Rurelec (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells wholesale electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rurelec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rurelec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.