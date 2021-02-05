Ryo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $194,522.47 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $194,522.47 and approximately $466.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.00 or 0.04536921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00404321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.17 or 0.01154572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00489651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.94 or 0.00405777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00250081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022202 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,252,794 coins and its circulating supply is 27,135,482 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

