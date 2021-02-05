SAFE DEAL Price Down 58.3% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $738,178.63 and approximately $63,319.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00011316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00164585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00066553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00083413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00239753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00046017 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

