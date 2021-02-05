Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $933,617.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

