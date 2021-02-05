SafeCapital Hits Market Cap of $76,149.39 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 92% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $76,149.39 and $3.07 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00028779 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 710.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001012 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001201 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

