SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $143.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,276.35 or 1.00751542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.44 or 0.01446238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00315233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00209207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00053667 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00035149 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

